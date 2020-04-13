STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two PG doctors isolated for showing COVID-19 symptoms in Coimbatore 

It is said that the two doctors were undergoing seven-day quarantine at Circuit House, when they suffered fever and cold. 

A technician prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a new coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two postgraduate doctors, who treated COVID-19 patients at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, have been isolated for showing symptoms of viral infection. 

It is said that the two doctors were undergoing seven-day quarantine at Circuit House, when they suffered fever and cold. 

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar told TNIE the swabs were collected from the two doctors and the results will be disclosed soon by the Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department. 

The process to disinfect the Circuit House is currently underway. 

However, reacting to the speculations that two doctors stayed in the hostel, Ramesh claimed they stayed only in Circuit House after completing five-days of duty at ESI Hospital. 

Meanwhile, the district health department has planned to intensify the testing process of the residents with Coronavirus symptoms. Ramesh said around 500 samples shall be tested per day.

