Two PG doctors isolated for showing COVID-19 symptoms in Coimbatore 

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two postgraduate doctors, who treated COVID-19 patients at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, have been isolated for showing symptoms of viral infection.

It is said that the two doctors were undergoing seven-day quarantine at Circuit House, when they suffered fever and cold.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar told TNIE the swabs were collected from the two doctors and the results will be disclosed soon by the Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department.

The process to disinfect the Circuit House is currently underway.

However, reacting to the speculations that two doctors stayed in the hostel, Ramesh claimed they stayed only in Circuit House after completing five-days of duty at ESI Hospital.

Meanwhile, the district health department has planned to intensify the testing process of the residents with Coronavirus symptoms. Ramesh said around 500 samples shall be tested per day.