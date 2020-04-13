STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vehicle workshop on wheels

Stuck in the middle of the road withyout vehicle searching for repair shop during the lockdown? Here comes R Alagarto your rescue.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Stuck in the middle of the road withyout vehicle searching for repair shop during the lockdown? Here comes R Alagarto your rescue. The city-based mechanic runs a tyre repair shop near Centralbus stand. As lockdown due to coronavirus forced all the shops to be closed, he decided to set up a mobile workshop.

Hence, he converted his two-wheeler intoone by fitting an air-compressor and motor, which can refill and repair tyres. "I was struggling to get any work.Though several bus drivers know me, I am not getting any work from them as thegovernment suspended the bus services. This compelled me to set up a mobileworkshop. So, I fixed an air-compressor and a small motor in my bike. Thisportable facility can offer air refilling to about 15 tyres," he said.

Alagar is yet to get enough customersbut he hopes the workshop to be of great help to those seeking vehicle repair during this time. "People will look out for a mechanicwho can come to the spot and repair their vehicle. Especially, drivers of heavy vehicles who come to Gandhi market everyday will be happy to know about the mobile workshop. I have informed my friends that I have started this mobile service. Ihope to get more customers in the coming days" he said. Though his other business plan fails, he said that he would continue carrying out repair works through his mobile workshop. "Even if I fail to get more customers, I will analyse what went wrong and make necessary changes," he added.

