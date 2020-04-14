STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporates pitch in to fight virus

Published: 14th April 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Over 2,500 institutions and 58,000 volunteers had registered with the government and working with the respective district administrations to provide relief to the aged, workers from Tamil Nadu as well as other states and the differently-abled. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the state battles COVID-19 with limted resources, industries across Tamil Nadu are continuing their donation to the Chief Minister’s fund, and also providing medical equipment, including ventilators and masks.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai Motors has handed over a cheque for Rs5 crore to the CM Relief Fund. The cheque was received by Industries Secretary N Muruganandam. SS Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motors said, “The contribution is an expression of our solidarity with TN people.” Similarly, Larsen and Toubro has donated multiple medical equipment, including ventilators, bipap ventilators, multiparameter monitors, and semi-fowler beds to the State.

L&T is also supporting 3,000 workmen in Chennai and about 10,000 all over Tamil Nadu, during the period of lockdown. Apart from this, the conglomerate is also providing 100 semi fowler beds, 10 ventilators, 7 bipap ventilators and 20 multiparameter monitors to The Kings Institute in Chennai, besides donating over 35,000 N95 masks.

The company will also hand over 35 diagnostic kits, capable of conducting tests on 3,500 individuals. This will bolster the capacity of the government in administering more tests. Meanwhile, Mahindra Logistics has announced that its enterprise mobility business, Alyte will provide emergency cab services for those affected by the pandemic.

Alyte, through a dedicated fleet, will focus on senior citizens, disabled individuals, pregnant women, and the likes, who are unable to access essentials. The beneficiaries of this also include doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services. A dedicated helpline also has been activated by the company for interested groups to contact. The service will operate 24x7.

