COVID-19: Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases rise to 1,204 with 31 testing positive; death toll at 12

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,204 and out of the fresh cases, as many as 21 were linked to the the Jablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Greater Chennai Corporation workers put disinfectants in the streets of Lakshmipuram in Tambaram. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: After recording a spike in the past few days, Tamil Nadu reported a marginal dip in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with only 31 testing positive for the contagion while 81 people were discharged following recovery, a senior Health official said here.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,204 and out of the fresh cases, as many as 21 were linked to the the Jablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, one person had a history of inter-state travel and nine others were their contacts, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters here.

The state had reported 98 fresh cases on Monday, 106 on Sunday and 58 on Saturday. At least 12 people have died due to the virus in Tamil Nadu, so far.

Among those who were confirmed to have been infected by the virus, five belonged to Chennai, taking the total number of cases in the city to 210.

Of the 31 infected, 15 were men and 16 women, Rajesh said.

For representational purposes
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Image for representational purpose only
