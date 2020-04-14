STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK chief MK Stalin wonders when PM Narendra Modi will answer questions on people's minds

Stalin said such announcements were not there in PM Modi's earlier addresses to the nation and they were not there on his address on Tuesday as well.

Published: 14th April 2020 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wondered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would answer the questions arising in people's minds due to the nationwide lockdown.

Reacting to Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday wherein he announced to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Stalin said the people had expected announcements relating to relief measures, cash and kind assistance and not advice.

Stalin said such announcements were not there in Modi's earlier addresses to the nation and they were not there on his address on Tuesday as well.

According to him, the government should have announced its schemes to protect the people economically.

Stalin also said the central government decisions like centralised procurement of medical equipment, withdrawal of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme funds and not giving money requested by the Tamil Nadu government are not in public interest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK MK Stalin Narendra Modi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  India Lockdown
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp