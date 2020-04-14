STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government school students take up online classes

Excitement and enthusiasm filled the virtual classroom of about 200 students of Manachanallur Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School taking up Class X board examination this year.

Published: 14th April 2020

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Excitement and enthusiasm filled the virtual classroom of about 200 students of Manachanallur Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School taking up Class X board examination this year. The first few days were all hustle and bustle with students checking out their pictures on the screen, gleefully waiving at their friends on the other side, fiddling with their mics, and some proudly displaying the classroom setup to their parents. The school hosts six study sessions at two-time slots each day for 200 students.

"Students were eager to learn by interacting through Zoom application. Within a few days they quickly got accustomed to it," said C Muthulakshmi, a social studies teacher.

Talking about the launch of the online classroom, Head Master of the school Anbusekaran said, "Our Chief Educational Officer Shanthi shared news of a private school holding classes online elsewhere and motivated us to take classes."

"For the first few days, it was difficult to control the class as students were very noisy. Eventually, they got a hang of the app. Many took notes and asked doubts. They were also taught to check and adjust the lighting of their place before attending the class," the headmaster said.

The teachers also displayed images, PDF documents, etc on screens while teaching. Headmaster said that there was an attendance of more than 50 per cent of the students while the remaining have signed up for joining.

COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdown online classes
