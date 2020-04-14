STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meat and fish stalls to reopen in Vellore but only door delivery allowed

“If anybody is found selling meat and fish over the counter, the stalls will be sealed and the vehicles of the buyers will be impounded,” warned district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram

Published: 14th April 2020 07:17 PM

By Express News Service

VELLORE: After remaining closed ever since the current lockdown was enforced, meat and fish stalls in Vellore district will reopen from Wednesday but only door delivery is allowed, said district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram.

“Meat and fish traders decided on their own to close down all the stalls until the lockdown ended. But they approached me with a representation to allow them to open stalls as the lockdown has been extended until the end of the month,” he said on Tuesday.

He added, “Taking into account their demand, it has been decided to allow meat and fish stalls from 7 am to 12 pm daily from 15 April. But only door delivery is allowed, not over the counter sale.”

Advising the traders to follow the conditions for doing business, the collector warned that any violations could warrant stringent action.

“If anybody is found selling meat and fish over the counter, the stalls will be sealed and the vehicles of the buyers will be impounded,” he warned, adding that the shops would not be allowed to reopen until 3 August.

Bakeries can be run between 7 am and 12 pm but only takeaways are allowed and social distancing regulations must be followed, he added.

