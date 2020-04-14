Samples collected from Thudiyalur police after 61-yr-old social worker who distributed food along with them tests positive

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 61-year-old social worker from Thudiyalur, who distributed food to needy people along with policemen, was one among the seven persons tested positive for novel corona virus in Coimbatore district on Monday.

Following this, health officials in the district have been collecting samples from police personnel attached to Thudiyalur police station and his close contacts.

The elderly man travelled in a Delhi to Coimbatore flight on March 23. People who attended Delhi conference also travelled in the same flight, along with him. After nationwide lock down was implemented, he started distributing food items to the needy people in Thudiyalur area along with the police personnel.

On Saturday, the elderly person had COVID-19 symptoms of fever and cold and he immediately visited Primary Health Centre at Thudiyalur, from there he was referred to ESI in Coimbatore. Samples were collected from him and the test result came on Monday, which showed he was tested positive for the deadly virus.

Soon after he was tested positive for corona virus, health officials have collected samples from around 30 people, who are his primary contacts, including family members and friends. We are still preparing a list of his other contacts, said a health official.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday health officials collected samples from police personnel attached to Thudiyalur station for testing.

According to police sources, 40 police personnel were attached to Thudiyalur police station. Among them, samples were collected from 32 persons at Thudiyalur Primary Health Centre on Tuesday. Samples will be collected from remaining eight policemen soon. In addition to this, health officials will also be collecting samples from other people including sanitary workers who visited the police station in the recent days. Police sources also added that, no public visited the station for any complaint in the recent days.

There are 139 persons travelled from Delhi to Coimbatore between March 23 and 25 in four flights and health officials are closely monitoring all these people.