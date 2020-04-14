STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Samples collected from Thudiyalur police after 61-yr-old social worker who distributed food along with them tests positive

The elderly man travelled in a Delhi to Coimbatore flight on March 23. People who attended the Delhi conference were also in the flight.

Published: 14th April 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 61-year-old social worker from Thudiyalur, who distributed food to needy people along with policemen, was one among the seven persons tested positive for novel corona virus in Coimbatore district on Monday.

Following this, health officials in the district have been collecting samples from police personnel attached to Thudiyalur police station and his close contacts.

The elderly man travelled in a Delhi to Coimbatore flight on March 23. People who attended Delhi conference also travelled in the same flight, along with him. After nationwide lock down was implemented, he started distributing food items to the needy people in Thudiyalur area along with the police personnel.

On Saturday, the elderly person had COVID-19 symptoms of fever and cold and he immediately visited Primary Health Centre at Thudiyalur, from there he was referred to ESI in Coimbatore. Samples were collected from him and the test result came on Monday, which showed he was tested positive for the deadly virus.

Soon after he was tested positive for corona virus, health officials have collected samples from around 30 people, who are his primary contacts, including family members and friends. We are still preparing a list of his other contacts, said a health official.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday health officials collected samples from police personnel attached to Thudiyalur station for testing.

According to police sources, 40 police personnel were attached to Thudiyalur police station. Among them, samples were collected from 32 persons at Thudiyalur Primary Health Centre on Tuesday. Samples will be collected from remaining eight policemen soon. In addition to this, health officials will also be collecting samples from other people including sanitary workers who visited the police station in the recent days. Police sources also added that, no public visited the station for any complaint in the recent days.

There are 139 persons travelled from Delhi to Coimbatore between March 23 and 25 in four flights and health officials are closely monitoring all these people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thudiyalur police coronavirus Tamil nadu coronavirus
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp