Thudiyalur cops tested for COVID-19 after social worker who assisted them contracts virus

After he tested positive, health officials collected samples from 30 primary contacts, including family members and friends. "We are still preparing a list of his other contacts," said an official.

Published: 14th April 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE at Coimbatore ESI Hospital. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram/EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 61-year-old social worker from Thudiyalur, who distributed food to needy people along with policemen during the lockdown, was among the seven who tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

Following this, health officials in the district have been collecting samples from police personnel attached to Thudiyalur police station and his close contacts.

The man returned on a flight from Delhi to Coimbatore on March 23. On Saturday, he had symptoms of fever and cold and immediately visited the Primary Health Centre at Thudiyalur, from where he was referred to the ESI in Coimbatore. Samples were collected from him and the test result came on Monday, which showed that he had contracted the virus.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Soon after he tested positive, health officials collected samples from around 30 of his primary contacts, including family members and friends. "We are still preparing a list of his other contacts," said a health official.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, health officials also collected samples from police personnel attached to Thudiyalur station for testing.

According to police sources, 40 police personnel were attached to Thudiyalur police station. Among them, samples were collected from 32 persons at Thudiyalur Primary Health Centre on Tuesday. Samples will be collected from the remaining eight policemen soon.

In addition to this, health officials will also be collecting samples from other people including sanitary workers who visited the police station in recent days. Police sources also added that no member of the public visited the station for any complaint in the last few days.

139 people had travelled from Delhi to Coimbatore between March 23 and 25 in four flights and health officials are closely monitoring all of them.

