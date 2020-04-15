30-year-old Coimbatore doctor tested negative for COVID-19 succumbs to dengue

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old doctor, who tested negative for coronavirus, died of dengue in a private hospital here on Wednesday, hospital sources said.

Jayamohan, a native of Sirumugai, some 40 km from here, was serving in the primary health centre in Tengumarhada, a tribal village, in Nilgiris district.

He was admitted to a private hospital here a few days ago following high fever.

He had undergone coronavirus test which was negative, the sources said.

Further tests revealed that Jayamohan had been suffering from dengue, they said adding that he died in the early hours without responding to treatment.