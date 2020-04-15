STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Ambur, Vaniyambadi to become no-go zone as COVID-19 cases rise to 17

“We have decided to freeze Vaniyambadi from Thursday disallowing people to step out of their houses as a precautionary measure to fight the virus,” said MP Sivanarul, Tirupathur district collector.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:26 PM

Tamil Nadu has so far reported over 1200 COVID-19 positive cases. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: In the wake of a coronavirus case reported from the crowded Vaniyambadi Fort area, the district administration has decided to declare the town a no-go zone from Thursday.

Three positive cases were reported from Vaniyambadi, one of them a woman, residing at the Fort area. It raised concerns of triggering community transmission, prompting the authorities to take stricter containment measures to fight the pandemic.

"We have decided to freeze Vaniyambadi from Thursday disallowing people to step out of their houses as a precautionary measure to fight the virus," said MP Sivanarul, Tirupathur district collector.

Elaborate arrangements to supply essential goods to the doorsteps of the local residents have been made as the commercial hub would become a no-go zone.

The industrial hub, Ambur, was made a no-go zone already as 13 positive cases were reported.

Tirupathur district has recorded 17 positive cases so far and 830 people, including 174 contacts of the patients, were put under home quarantine.

“So far, samples were taken from 252 of these people but none tested positive,” according to KST Suresh, Deputy Director of Health Services.

Four exclusive quarantine facilities have been used for housing those suspected to have contracted the virus while similar facilities are being readied in six other places in the district.

