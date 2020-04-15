STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Constable injured after seized crude bomb explodes

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A police constable was injured when a country bomb recovered during an illicit liquor raid fell and exploded near here, police said on Wednesday.

Senthilkumar, attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Rural Police, sustained minor injuries in the explosion, police said.

Based on information that illicit liquor was brewed and sold, a PEW team from Periyanaickenpalayam carried out raid in a farm house at Athikuttai in Kuppanur village on Tuesday evening.

During the raid, they seized two litres of arrack from a cattle shed and also some crude bombs used to kill straying wild boars.

A bomb fell and exploded while the seized country bombs were being taken to a vehicle injuring Senthilkumar, police said.

He was treated as outpatient in a nearby private hospital.

Meanwhile, the farm owner was taken into custody for interrogation, police said.

 

