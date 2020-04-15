Government to transfer medical equipment from varsities to hospitals

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To boost testing across the State, the government has decided to transfer equipment from seven universities to health institutions. Higher Education Secretary has written to registrars of Madras University, Bharathiar University, Bharathidasan varsity, Periyar University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Madurai Kamaraj University and Alagappa University in this regard.

He has asked for temporary diversion of real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (PCR) equipment, that is otherwise used for academic purposes. On Saturday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide COVID-19 rapid test kits and an immediate grant of `1,000 crore to procure equipment.

Madras University has four equipment, including a Quant Studio 5 RT-PCR, which will be diverted to the State Public Health Laboratory at the DMS Campus, Stanley Hospital, KMC, and CDH at Tondiarpet. Other hospitals that stand to benefit are: government hospitals in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga and Karur, ESI Hospital in Coimbatore and IRT Hospital in Erode.

The equipment can be used in tracking respiratory issues and test for COVID-19. The machines will be handled by hospital technicians and the required consumables will be arranged by the health department.