STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Government to transfer medical equipment from varsities to hospitals

The  machines will be handled by hospital technicians and  the required consumables will be arranged by the health department.

Published: 15th April 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Personal protective equipment for health workers being manufactured in bulk quantity at Krishna nagar, Puduchery. (Photo | EPS/G Pattabi Raman)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To boost testing across the State, the government has decided to transfer equipment from seven universities to health institutions. Higher Education Secretary has written to registrars of Madras University, Bharathiar University, Bharathidasan varsity, Periyar University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar  University, Madurai Kamaraj University and Alagappa University in this regard.

He has asked for temporary diversion of real-time reverse transcription  polymerase chain reaction (PCR) equipment, that is otherwise used for academic purposes. On Saturday, Chief Minister Edappadi K  Palaniswami  had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide COVID-19 rapid test kits and an immediate grant of `1,000 crore to procure equipment.    

Madras University has four equipment, including a Quant Studio 5 RT-PCR, which will be diverted to the State Public Health Laboratory at the DMS Campus, Stanley Hospital, KMC, and CDH at Tondiarpet. Other hospitals that stand to benefit are: government hospitals in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga and Karur, ESI Hospital in Coimbatore and IRT Hospital in Erode.  

The equipment can be used in tracking respiratory issues and test for COVID-19. The  machines will be handled by hospital technicians and  the required consumables will be arranged by the health department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus medical equipment
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp