Homeless at high risk of contracting virus

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Although the help from the district administration and good samaritans satisfy their hungry, hundreds of destitute and homeless continue to be exposed to the risk of contracting coronavirus every day, as they carry on living on various roads and junctions across the city.

With the three shelter homes in the city running with a lean capacity of 150 inmates, several homeless including scrap dealers and destitutes have been living in the streets since the begin of lock down. Now with the cases increasing rapidly and a volunteer distributing food testing positive for Corona virus in the state, Tiruchities urge the district administration to immediately shift the homeless to relief camps like other districts, as a spread of virus to them could pose grater challenge to tackle.

"Alike several other districts, the district administration should immediately shift the homeless to relief camps. The homeless continue to come in contact with several volunteers every day, when they collect food and refreshment. Keeping in mind the raising cases, the administration should shift them to a protected shelter like other places", said, Sampath, a resident of the city.

Reportedly, from the stretch between the Cauvery bridge to Srirangam Temple tower, more than 300 homeless people are taking shelter every night, according to the district administration. Keeping the situation in mind, social activists urge the district administration to immediately action, as one mishap can easily create an unrest.

"All it takes is one person to spot a homeless struggling, immediately everyone would come together and chase them out. Before any of it happens, the district administration should immediately move everyone to shelter homes and make sure they do not contract the virus", said, a social activist from the city.

Speaking regarding the issue, S Sivarasu, District Collector, said, “We have been providing food to the homeless people across the district. We have notice of the number of people living on the street every day, necessary action regarding the the issue will be taken shortly."