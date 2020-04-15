Minister lauds EPS for corona prevention measures

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Wednesday lauded Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for the measures taken to prevent COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. According to a letter, the revenue minister lauded the CM for setting up 12 special task forces to monitor COVID19 measures.

“The CM has set an example by setting up 2,500 charitable trusts and 58,000 volunteers to ensure relief measures reaches the people,’’ said the minister.He said EPS would now be added to the list of Chief Ministers who spearheaded relief works during emergencies in the State, such as the tsunami, Chennai floods, and cyclones like Vardah and Gaja. He added that the CM took requests from all sections of people and was ensuring their safety too.

“However, despite all the good work done by CM EPS, there are some bad forces which are spreading false news in social media. It is sad to note that,’’ he said.