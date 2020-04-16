AIADMK MLAs stage dharna in Puducherry Legislative Assembly premises

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry AIADMK legislators on Thursday resorted to a dharna inside the Legislative assembly premises, demanding immediate provision of free rice and dal to families holding yellow ration cards, similar to the red colour ration cardholders, as assistance during the lockdown period to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID 19).

Three Legislators A Anbazhagan, A Bhaskar and Vayyapuri Manikandan-sat on the steps leading to the assembly hall and resorted to the dharna.

They were subsequently joined by NR Congress and BJP MLAs.

Already Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free rice and dal to poor families holding yellow ration cards. During his telephonic conversation with the Prime minister, the chief minister expressed the need to provide the food grains to Yellow ration cardholders also, except government employees and income tax assesses.