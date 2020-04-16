STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK MLAs stage dharna in Puducherry Legislative Assembly premises

Three Legislators A Anbazhagan, A Bhaskar and Vayyapuri Manikandan sat on the steps leading to the assembly hall and resorted to a dharna.

Published: 16th April 2020 12:57 PM

AIADMK MLAs protesting in Puducherry Legislative Assembly premises. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry AIADMK legislators on Thursday resorted to a dharna inside the Legislative assembly premises, demanding immediate provision of free rice and dal to families holding yellow ration cards, similar to the red colour ration cardholders,  as assistance during the lockdown period to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID 19).

They were subsequently joined by  NR Congress and BJP MLAs. 

Already Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free rice and dal to poor families holding yellow ration cards. During his telephonic conversation with the Prime minister, the chief minister expressed the need to provide the food grains to Yellow ration cardholders also, except government employees and income tax assesses.

For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

