An appeal from children of doctors

TIRUCHY: A video featuring children of doctors has touched the hearts of thousands of people across the State. The children appeal to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to revoke the transfers of their parents, who are doctors. "My mother has been transferred to a hospital more than 400 km away. We miss her and hope that you revoke her transfer and send her home during this corona crisis time to her old posting," says a child.

A total of 135 doctors were transferred in October 2019 after they went on a week-long strike. The doctors called this 'punishment transfers' and all of were transferred far from their homes. Now, these doctors, part of the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) have appealed to the State government to revoke their transfers and send them back to their earlier postings.

One of the transferred doctors, Dr Elavarasan, who was working in Srirangam GH, along with his wife, was transferred to a government hospital in Coonoor. He has been appealing to be transferred back. "We settled down in Srirangam, as my wife is also a doctor there and we have two kids. Now, with no help, it is difficult to manage. I came here with great difficulty as there is no transport now. I have to stay here to take care of my children who are aged three and six when my wife is at work. I appeal to the government to revoke the transfer," said Elavarasan.

Even when he was off duty, Elavarasan was called for an emergency last week . He attended and saved the patient. ""Wherever our posting is, being a doctor, we have to attend to a crisis. We helped and saved the life. We just want to be back with our families," added the doctor. The doctors have referred to a February 28 order by the Madras High Court which quashed charge memos and transfer orders issued to some government doctors. The order held that the government's action smacked of mala fide intention of exhibiting its might over the employees.