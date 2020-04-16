Coronavirus outbreak: Semester exams in next academic year in Tamil Nadu

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said the final college semester exams will be held in the next academic year.Tamil Nadu

In a statement issued here, the government said educational institutions in the state were closed on April 17 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

When colleges reopen, reschedule semester exam continuously without giving break between and if necessary to conduct exam in 2 sessions as morning and afternoon: Higher Education Secretary Apoorva @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/gGfn7DTAGW — S Mannar Mannan (@mannar_mannan) April 16, 2020

Since the students from outside Tamil Nadu and India were studying in colleges in the state, the semester exams will be held soon after the next academic year starts.