India Reserve Battalion officer arrested for sexually harassing woman cop on COVID-19 duty

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A deputy commandant of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) was on Thursday arrested on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman police constable deputed on COVID-19 containment duty.

According to Superintendent of Police (West) Ranganathan, charges have been registered against the officer R Subash (38) under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code in Thirubuvanai police station.

The incident was reported by the woman constable on April 13, following which a preliminary inquiry was conducted. Subsequently a case was registered against Subash, a Puducherry Police Service (PPS) officer of the 2010 batch.

He was produced before a magistrate and granted interim bail under the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. The officer has been withdrawn and asked to go on compulsory leave.