STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

India Reserve Battalion officer arrested for sexually harassing woman cop on COVID-19 duty

He was produced before a magistrate and granted interim bail under the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. The officer has been withdrawn and asked to go on compulsory leave.

Published: 16th April 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A deputy commandant of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) was on Thursday arrested on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman police constable deputed on COVID-19 containment duty.

According to Superintendent of Police (West) Ranganathan, charges have been registered against the officer R Subash (38) under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code in Thirubuvanai police station.

The incident was reported by the woman constable on April 13, following which a preliminary inquiry was conducted. Subsequently a case was registered against Subash, a Puducherry Police Service (PPS) officer of the 2010 batch.

He was produced before a magistrate and granted interim bail under the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. The officer has been withdrawn and asked to go on compulsory leave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IRB India Reserve Battalion Puducherry Coronavirus Covid-19 Covid19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp