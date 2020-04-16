STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaniyambadi farmer dies while standing in queue to sell vegetables at procurement centre

Published: 16th April 2020 12:33 PM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR:  In a tragic incident, a farmer died while standing in a queue at a vegetable procurement centre at Vaniyambadi in Tirupathur district today.

Forty-eight-year-old Umapathi, a resident of Mathimanikkampalayam, had brought his agricultural produces weighing about 150 kg to the procurement centre located at a marriage hall in Chettiappanur, sources said.

He collapsed suddenly while standing on the queue to hand over his produce before weighing them, and was immediately taken to the government hospital in Vaniyambadi. However, doctors pronounced him brought dead, sources said.

“Umapathi had brought 150 kg of vegetables to the procurement centre. Before weighing them, he collapsed. The death was caused by heart attack,” Vaniyambadi Tahsildar Sivaprakasam told Express.

The procurement centre has temporarily been arranged by Tirupathur district administration to purchase vegetables from farmers and reach them to the local residents of Vaniyambadi town which has been declared a no-go zone in order to check the spread of corona pandemic.

“All the 36 wards of Vaniyambadi municipality have been frozen as per the containment plan following three positive cases, one of them, is from the Fort area,” an officer said.

The local residents have been warned against stepping out during the total lockdown period and are assured of reaching vegetables to their doorsteps.

The district administration has employed volunteers to take vegetables in packs, priced Rs.100, to the local residents, after procuring the veggies from farmers, he noted.

Vaniyambadi has become a no-go zone from today, following Ambur where 13 positive cases were reported, leaving the officials on tenterhooks.

