1,236 beds at 11 railway hospitals ready to treat corona patients

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Apart from converting old coaches into isolation facilities, Southern Railway (SR) has earmarked 11 railway hospitals to treat coronavirus cases. Eight hospitals are in Tamil Nadu and three in Kerala. Officials said SR has kept 1,236 beds ready in these hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to officials, SR has also upgraded facilities in these hospitals to handle such cases and has started recruiting additional staff. For instance, the Railway Hospital in Ponmalai has 197 beds for coronavirus patients. This hospital alone needs 36 doctors, 36 nursing sisters, 12 pharmacists, 12 lab assistants, 12 radiographers, 36 hospital attendants and 72 housekeeping assistants.

According to sources, SR on Thursday conducted online interviews to select doctors for the Railway Hospital in Ponmalai.Sources said the transporter would conduct online interviews for the rest of the employees in the coming days. Officials believe SR would have a sufficient number of additional staff for its hospitals in the coming days. This would help it handle coronavirus cases in these hospitals.

“Currently, Railways is playing a key role in ensuring transportation of necessary medicines and goods across the country. We have also started production of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals in our workshops, including the one in Ponmalai,” a senior Railways official said.

Though SR has kept 1,236 beds ready for coronavirus patients, it has also kept some beds in a few hospitals for employees. Sources said this is a contingency plan to ensure there are sufficient beds for employees. In certain hospitals, SR has earmarked all such beds for the use of the State government or public.

Sources said the Railway Board has advised SR and other zones that State health authorities would soon refer coronavirus cases to these designated centres. Currently, the medical-in-charges of various railway hospitals have started recruiting additional staff. Most of them would be recruited for a period of three months on contract in consultation with the respective divisional railway managers.