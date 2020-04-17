STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

1,236 beds at 11 railway hospitals ready to treat corona patients

According to officials, SR has also upgraded facilities in these hospitals to handle such cases and has started recruiting additional staff.

Published: 17th April 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational images. (Photo| PTI)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Apart from converting old coaches into isolation facilities, Southern Railway (SR) has earmarked 11 railway hospitals to treat coronavirus cases. Eight hospitals are in Tamil Nadu and three in Kerala. Officials said SR has kept 1,236 beds ready in these hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to officials, SR has also upgraded facilities in these hospitals to handle such cases and has started recruiting additional staff. For instance, the Railway Hospital in Ponmalai has 197 beds for coronavirus patients. This hospital alone needs 36 doctors, 36 nursing sisters, 12 pharmacists, 12 lab assistants, 12 radiographers, 36 hospital attendants and 72 housekeeping assistants.

According to sources, SR on Thursday conducted online interviews to select doctors for the Railway Hospital in Ponmalai.Sources said the transporter would conduct online interviews for the rest of the employees in the coming days. Officials believe SR would have a sufficient number of additional staff for its hospitals in the coming days. This would help it handle coronavirus cases in these hospitals.

“Currently, Railways is playing a key role in ensuring transportation of necessary medicines and goods across the country. We have also started production of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals in our workshops, including the one in Ponmalai,” a senior Railways official said.

Though SR has kept 1,236 beds ready for coronavirus patients, it has also kept some beds in a few hospitals for employees. Sources said this is a contingency plan to ensure there are sufficient beds for employees. In certain hospitals, SR has earmarked all such beds for the use of the State government or public.

Sources said the Railway Board has advised SR and other zones that State health authorities would soon refer coronavirus cases to these designated centres. Currently, the medical-in-charges of various railway hospitals have started recruiting additional staff. Most of them would be recruited for a period of three months on contract in consultation with the respective divisional railway managers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Coronavirus railway hospitals
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp