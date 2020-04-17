32 recovered patients discharged from MGMGH

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The mood was jubilant at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Friday morning, as 32 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 were discharged. An army of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, watchmen and other staff working at the hospital stood outside the speciality building which houses the isolation ward, to bid farewell to the recovered patients. District Collector S Sivarasu, Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramanian and Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Subramani were also present.

These 32 patients include 29 from Tiruchy district and one each from Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur. They were admitted on March 31 and all tested negative in two consecutive tests said Sivarasu. The patients walked out one by one, escorted by senior doctors, and were given a huge round of applause by all those present at the hospital. The Dean, Dr Vanitha, along with the collector, handed over water bottles and some fruits to the patients.

"All the patients discharged responded well to treatment. They have been advised 14 days of home quarantine. All the protocol that needs to be followed has been explained to the patients. The oldest patient, who was 67, has also been discharged today. They are all stable," said Sivarasu. They were advised on a diet to follow.

These patients had a travel history to New Delhi and were largely asymptomatic. "They all cooperated well with us and followed our instructions. They responded very well to treatment and therefore, we were able to discharge them after 15 days. This is a ray of hope and reward for all the staff working tirelessly in the isolation ward," said a doctor.

Currently, 14 people are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward at MGMGH. The dean said all are stable and responding well to treatment.