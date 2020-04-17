STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra to resume supply of Krishna water in May

Krishna river

Krishna river (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Andhra Pradesh government, citing agricultural requirements, has stopped the supply of Krishna water to Chennai, after providing it continuously since September last year. Officials of the TN Water Resources Department, however, termed it “temporary” and said the supply would be resumed in May.  

Officials further said their Andhra counterparts had informed that the move was necessitated by demand from agriculture sector. “Their farmers require water for the cultivation of their second cycle of crops. Once that demand is fulfilled, water supply will be resumed in May. We will be getting another 500 mcft,” said a senior official.

Since September last, the city has received 7.5 tmcft Krishna water, second highest amount in 25 years. Though the Telugu Ganga agreement to share Krishna water was started way back in 1980s, only on two instances the city got its rightful amount of 8 tmcft in one slot.

Meanwhile, officials are confident of sustaining uninterrupted supply to Chennai till October as the four reservoirs that act as a lifeline to the city, have a combined capacity of 6.1 tmcft. Also, the city’s fifth reservoir, Thervoy-Kandigai, will be almost complete by the time the city receives its next spell of Krishna water.

“With most industries, hotels and malls shut, our groundwater sources have not depleted much. This has also reduced the burden on pipe-water supply to an extent. Even after the lockdown ends, there will be sufficient water to meed the demands for next four-five months,” said a Metro Water official.

According to the State Groundwater and Surface Water Resource Centre, groundwater levels in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts have seen a good rise and are currently recorded to be 2.45 metres and 4.39 metres respectively. The rest of the districts too fall under the green category, meaning they have seen rise in levels as opposed to last two years.

Andhra Pradesh Tamil Nadu Krishna River
Coronavirus
Comments

