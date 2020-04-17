Coronavirus outbreak: Anna University announces cancellation of classes, exams
CHENNAI: The Anna University on Friday announced cancellation of all classes/end semester exams/project reviews/assessment tests for all its departments and institutions affiliated to it owing to the spread of coronavirus.
The University said the dates of reopening of all its departments and institutions and the schedule of classes/end semester exams/project reviews/assessment tests will be announced later.