What are the grocery prices now? Find out

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu has come out with a rate card to ensure that no retailer takes advantage of the lockdown situation.

“Since some traders may be selling these commodities at a high rate, we have now come out with a price list so that these essential commodities can’t be sold at a higher rate,” says Vikram Raja, president of the organisation.

“The move of introducing a price list is a good one but soon you will see the prices to dip as the cess on agriculture products have been waived and so has transportation channels which was choked due to border controls has been relaxed. The fictitous prices will soon come down as panic buying has also come down,” he said.