11 Bangladeshis test negative for Covid-19 in Dindigul, shifted to Puzhal prison

DINDIGUL: The Dindigul district police have shifted 11 citizens of Bangladesh, who were under quarantine in the Government Headquarters Hospital here, to Puzhal Prison in Chennai on Thursday. The Dindigul police told mediapersons that the 11 Bangladeshis had reached India to attend the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi on tourist visa. After attending the religious conference, they travelled to Dindigul via train and visited various mosques. They were placed under quarantine and recently their test results for Covid-19 infection came negative. Following this, they were produced before the Judicial
Magistrate III on Wednesday (April 8) and were shifted to the Puzhal Prison.
