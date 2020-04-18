STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
36,000 rapid test kits distributed across TN, civic bodies to use them in hotspots

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugham had earlier said that the state has placed an advance order for four lakh rapid test kits.

A doctor conducts a swab test during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at CSMT in Mumbai.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will be using the 36,000 rapid test kits that have arrived in the state to test people with influenza like illness (ILI) in hotspots, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told The New Indian Express.

The distribution of the kits across the state has begun and district administrations will start testing on Saturday, said Rajesh.

She clarified that the rapid tests are more of a surveillance tool rather than an early diagnostic tool. “After seven days of a person being infected with an ILI, this antibody test would indicate the patient's immunity. If someone turns out to be positive in this test, it means they have a strong immunity to fight the virus,’’ she said.

Rajesh added that the health departments of the civic bodies will be conducting the tests based on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.

“It would be used in hotspots and if someone from a non-hotspot area comes with ILI, they too will be tested,’’ she said, adding that RT-PCR testing would still be the primary mode of testing.

The ICMR had recommended the use of antibody rapid testing for COVID-19 in high containment zones on April 2.

ICMR guidelines say antibody tests should be done after seven days of illness, as it takes seven days for antibodies to develop after an infection.

Five lakh rapid kits arrived in India on Thursday and a second batch is awaited. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugham had earlier said that the state has placed an advance order for four lakh rapid test kits.

