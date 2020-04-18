Concerns as RGGGH doctor tests positive

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: All patients admitted at the cardiology department block of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) have been shifted to an alternative facility after a PG doctor working there tested positive on Thursday. The block has been shut down, and all PG doctors who were there are being tested, informed officials.

“We have asked all PG doctors to quarantine themselves,” says R Jayanthi, dean of the hospital. “We have closed down the block for disinfection and patients have been shifted to an alternative facility. No patient is under quarantine.” The dean dismissed reports that 10 others, including seven PG doctors have tested positive.

“These are all rumours. We are testing all the PG doctors and a few others. Their results are awaited. So, far only one PG doctor has tested positive.” Meanwhile, sources said the infected doctor was posted at the COVID-19 Isolation ward of the hospital. It is not clear when and how he was brought back, and if any safety protocols were breached.

The Cardiology block is a seven-storey building, adjacent to Orthopaedics and Cardiothoracic Departments. Fortunately, there weren’t many patients at the facility. “Only 25 per cent of the patients in the ward were very sick. Most others had been discharged because of the COVID-19 outbreak. We have moved all of them out and disinfected the building,” said sources.So far, 13 doctors have contracted the virus in Tamil Nadu. But, not all of them were involved in treating the viral outbreak.