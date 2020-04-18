STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Concerns as RGGGH doctor tests positive

The block has been shut down, and all PG doctors who were there are being tested, informed officials.

Published: 18th April 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

covid survey

Chennai corporation staffers on a door-to-door survey in the city on Friday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All patients admitted at the cardiology department block of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) have been shifted to an alternative facility after a PG doctor working there tested positive on Thursday. The block has been shut down, and all PG doctors who were there are being tested, informed officials.

“We have asked all PG doctors to quarantine themselves,” says R Jayanthi, dean of the hospital. “We have closed down the block for disinfection and patients have been shifted to an alternative facility. No patient is under quarantine.” The dean dismissed reports that 10 others, including seven PG doctors have tested positive.

“These are all rumours. We are testing all the PG doctors and a few others. Their results are awaited. So, far only one PG doctor has tested positive.” Meanwhile, sources said the infected doctor was posted at the COVID-19 Isolation ward of the hospital. It is not clear when and how he was brought back, and if any safety protocols were breached.

The Cardiology block is a seven-storey building, adjacent to Orthopaedics and Cardiothoracic Departments. Fortunately, there weren’t many patients at the facility. “Only 25 per cent of the patients in the ward were very sick. Most others had been discharged because of the COVID-19 outbreak. We have moved all of them out and disinfected the building,” said sources.So far, 13 doctors have contracted the virus in Tamil Nadu. But, not all of them were involved in treating the viral outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp