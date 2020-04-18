STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK demands Tamil Nadu government to spell out the pricing of kits purchased from China

Stalin cited Chattisgarh Minister T S Singh Deo's twitter post on the price of kits his State has bought and sought a similar disclosure from the AIADMK-led government.

Published: 18th April 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

A Healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit, at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

A Healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit, at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A day after asking the Tamil Nadu government to expedite rapid testing for coronavirus in the state, DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday demanded that it disclose the pricing of kits purchased from China.

Stalin, the leader of opposition in the Assembly cited Chattisgarh Minister T S Singh Deo's twitter post on the price of kits his State has bought and sought a similar disclosure from the AIADMK-led government.

The Chattisgarh Minister has transparently announced the number of kits purchased, and its low price, the DMK chief said in a Facebook post.

"Similarly, the Tamil Nadu government should transparently announce the number of kits bought and its price. I am urging disclosure as there should be tranparency in government administration," he said.

The Dravidian party leader also tagged Deo's post which said: "We are procuring 75,000 high quality rapid testing kits at a benchmark price of Rs 337 + GST from a South Korean company based in India, which has proven to be the lowest bidder.

The rate we have been able to close at is the lowest in India."

On April 17, Stalin had hit out at Chief Minister K Palaniswami for his expectation that the number of fresh coronavirus cases will slide to zero and demanded expeditious steps to procure equipment, carry out rapid testing besides measures for treatment, relief and rehabilitation.

Palaniswami had said Tamil Nadu has received 24,000 rapid test kits from China.

As a precautionary step, the government had already placed orders for 1.25 lakh kits from China and remitted payment for it also, the CM had said adding the 24,000 kits were part of this.

Noting that there was some delay in getting the consignment from China, he assured all measures to quicken the rest of the shipment from the dragon nation.

Besides, orders have been issued for procuring four lakh kits and steps were being taken, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu rapid testing kits Stalin COVID 19 Tamil Nadu Chennai covid
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp