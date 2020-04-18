FCI gives subsidised rice, wheat to NGOs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is providing rice and wheat at subsidised rates to charitable institutions/NGOs distributing cooked meals to needy people during the lockdown. FCI South Zone Executive Director RD Nazeem, in a release, said food grains were being provided to NGOs under a new beneficiary scheme introduced by the Central government.

While rice is supplied at Rs 22 per kg, wheat is supplied at Rs 21 per kg. He appealed to NGOs to come forward and make full use of the scheme. He added that since the lockdown, 2.73 lakh metric tonnes of rice and wheat have been lifted by Tamil Nadu from the FCI for distribution through PDS shops.