Marginal dip in Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases, 49 new ones; total tally at 1,372

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported a marginal dip in the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturdya, with 49 people testing positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number in the state to 1,372, the government said.

On Friday, 56 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the state also did not record any deaths over the last two days and the total remained at 15.

Briefing reporters, he said the state was witnessing an increase in the number of patients getting discharged, which was a good sign.

"Over the past two to three days the number of positive cases has been coming down. At the same time following good treatment the number of those discharged has also been increasing day by day," he said.

The minister said most of the 49 people who tested positive were from Tirupur district.

He said 82 people were discharged from government hospitals on Saturday.

"With this, the total number of people discharged from government hospitals stands at 365," he said.