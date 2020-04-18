STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Salt production back on its feet in Vedaranyam

Salt production in Vedaranyam is slowly getting back to its feet but running at half the capacity due to lockdown restrictions. The State government has also lifted the restrictions on labourers.

Published: 18th April 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Salt production in Vedaranyam is slowly getting back to its feet but running at half the capacity due to lockdown restrictions. The State government has also lifted the restrictions on labourers. "We are now forced to employ workers on alternate days so there are not too many of them in salterns on a particular day. We are unable to send as much salt as earlier due to lack of incoming of trucks, However, we will somehow make sure production continues uninterrupted," said P Dhanyakumar, a small-scale salt producer from Agathiyampalli.

There are about 3,000 acres of salterns owned by small-scale salt manufacturers and 6,000 acres owned by corporates in Vedaranyam block. About 1,500 to 2,000 metric tonnes of salt are usually produced in villages such as Agasthiyampalli, Kodiyakadu, Kailavanampettai, Kadinalvayal and Kodiyakarai in Vedaranyam taluk. Now, production is at 500 to 1,000 tonnes due to the reduced workforce.

Small-scale producers usually send out salt in 20 to 25 trucks. Now, they have to rely on 10 to 12 trucks. The number of trucks coming from other States has drastically reduced due to the lockdown. "Salt heaps are stagnating without movement of trucks. We are also worried salt prices would fall in the coming weeks. Labourers are cooperating and are considerate of restrictions despite their livelihoods depending on the wages," said P Ambikadoss, another small-scale salt producer from Agathiyampalli.

The Vedaranyam taluk office has issued 1,100 lockdown passes for salt workers. Despite having permits, salt workers are often stopped by their village panchayats from going to other villages for work. So, they have to find work within the confines of their village. "We have the flexibility to find work in other villages when we are not required to come on alternate days to one village. The weekly income is about half as we are working three days a week instead of six," said C Rajendran, a salt worker from Kodiyakarai.

Salt workers are now travelling on bicycles or walking for four to five kilometres to reach their respective workplaces in their villages due to lack of government buses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
salt production lockdown COVID-19
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp