Starving street performers want an exit from the stage

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Street performers in Ramalinga Nagar od Perambalur district are suffering without food due to the lockdown. They have demanded the district administration come forward and help them.

Over 30 families have been living in Ramalinga Nagar for two decades. They travel to various various districts across Tamil Nadu, including Tiruchy, Madurai and Cuddalore, and perform dances and acrobatics on roads and streets. If they perform on the streets, they get food for their children. But due to the lockdown, they have been unable to stage performances anywhere..

S Suresh, a street performer, said, "If we walk on the rope on the streets every day, only then can we get food. We get Rs.200 to Rs 250 per day. On some days, people give you rice and clothes. After our performances, we would return home one day a month and at other times, we sleep in our vehicle for several days. Now, we are unable to go outside and are suffering without food. I could not even buy milk for my sons. Two weeks ago, some people near our home helped us with rice. Now, we have no rice. The district administration should come forward and help us."

Another street performer, S Selvam, said, "We have been living in Perambalur for many years. We do not have any land of our own. Since we do not have community certificates, we could not get a bank loan. If the government gives us community certificates, we can leave our traditional profession and do another business. The government should include us in the below poverty line category. This would help us get government assistance." When contacted, Perambalur District Revenue Officer C Rajendran told TNIE, "We will take action."