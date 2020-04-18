By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Three more patients tested positive in Tiruchy on Friday. The unusual thing about these patients is that they first tested negative for COVID-19 in a test taken on March 31st and were placed under institutional quarantine at a private college. When they were tested again after 14 days, they tested positive. These 3 patients returned from New Delhi on 22nd March, which means that they tested positive 23 days after their return. They were shifted to the isolation ward at MGMGH after testing positive.

Doctors say that this shows that the incubation period for COVID-19 could be more than 14 days. The incubation period means the time between catching the virus and beginning to have symptoms of the disease. This is the reason why a 28 day quarantine period has been advised, said a senior doctor in Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). Many people across the country have tested positive after 14 days.

These patients are asymptomatic and stable. With these 3 positive patients, the total number of people undergoing treatment at the MGMGH isolation ward is 17.

On Thursday, 32 patients were discharged after 2 consecutive negative tests.

Collector S Sivarasu said that of 3916 people in home quarantine in the district, 3911 have completed 28 days. He also said that swab tests of 682 people who were in contact with the positive patients have been taken till date. Of these, 344 have tested negative, and 331 are under process.