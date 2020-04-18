STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two men home brew liquor in Tamil Nadu using DIY tips from web, arrested

The two men, belonging to a village near here were arrested when they were engaged in the process of fermenting to get liquor.

Published: 18th April 2020

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NAMAKKAL: Two men used 'do it yourself' tips on making alcoholic beverages from a popular video sharing website to produce liquor and were arrested before they could complete the process, police said on Saturday.

The two men, belonging to a village near here were arrested when they were engaged in the process of fermenting to get liquor, they said.

"They had almost succeeded (in completing the fermenting process), and we arrested the duo on Friday," an official here told adding the two men said they got the "knowhow" of making alcoholic beverages from a popular video sharing website.

Containers and other materials used for the thwarted bid to make liqour in one of their residential premises have been seized, he said.

On alleged illicit liquor brewing in the district, the official said stern action was being taken against offenders.

Liquor retail outlets run by State-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation are shut since March 24 evening.

The official said days ago a man had prepared "the requisite mix" in a barrel to make country liquor and left it to get fermented.

Leaving the barrel in his bathroom to ensure that it is undetected, he "locked his house and left to a nearby place and had planned to return days after so that the mix would have by then fully fermented and be ready for consumption," the official said adding, however, they got a tip-off and destroyed it.

"Similarly, we have destroyed illicit liquor brewing in remote places and we thank the villagers for helping us in our endeavour," the official said.

TAGS
Tamil Nadu illicit liquor TN liqour brewing Tamil Nadu
