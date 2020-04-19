10 held for ‘Corona feast’ as TikTok video goes viral

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Ten persons were arrested on Saturday for organising a feast and posting video of their time together. An adventure turned misadventure for a group of youth from a village near Mayiladuthurai on after they decided to throw a banquet.

They feasted together and made a Tik Tok video out of it. “We arrested some of the youth for violating lockdown by organising the feast,” said PThiyagarajan, investigating officer, Manalmedu. A group of people from Villiyanallur near Mayiladuthurai decided to celebrate their Friday together. The group included people ageing from 10 to 30.

The organisers cooked meat under the trees. The youngsters also made music videos of their gathering.

The video went viral and was brought to the notice of the police who brought the gang to book. A case was registered in Manalmedu Police Station under IPC Sections 188, 269, 270, 271 and 295b and the accused remanded to judicial custody.