STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Cop among 49 fresh positive cases, 82 discharged in Tamil Nadu

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also said that the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital is ready for plasma testing and further research is going on.

Published: 19th April 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu lockdown

Police checking the vehicles to avoid unnecessary travel near Spencers signal at Mount Road during lockdown. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 49 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,372.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said three more testing labs have been set up, while 82 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of people discharged to 365.

Addressing reporters here, he said that the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital is ready for plasma testing and further research is going on.

“We sent two requests to ICMR for approval of plasma treatment. The approval for one has come, and research on it will begin soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old policeman, a native of Perambalur, attached with Thalaivasal station in Salem has tested positive for COVID-19.

About 36 home guards and volunteers, who worked alongside him are home quarantined.  He is admitted in the isolation ward at Tiruchy GH.

Vijayabaskar said that the government has been tracking changes in the lungs of patients through x-ray scans even if they are asymptomatic.

“Many patients have thanked us for taking good care of them. We are providing nutritious food with the advice of dieticians,” added Vijayabaskar.

The treatment protocol is changing everyday worldwide and said that officials participated in a global video conference about containing the virus on Friday. 

“We have also been auditing deaths, and have set up a special group to monitor the deaths. Over 95 per cent of patients are asymptomatic and we divide the patients, who are prone to high risk, to prevent any collapse of health,” he said. Only because of such efforts, the State has been able to maintain the 1.1 per cent mortality rate, said the health minister.

“Even if people had common cold or cough, we compulsorily test. We don’t miss out on any patients with symptoms,” he assured. He lauded the aggressive testing done by the health department, and the containment plan executed by Chennai Corporation.

“Our capacity to test has gone up to 5,363 today, because of the availability of more testing labs. Monitoring done by the civic bodies and police also played a vital role in increased testing,” he observed. 

All set for plasma testing

The Health Minister said that Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital is ready to perform plasma testing and further research is on. ICMR has approved one of the two govt proposals made for plasma treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown Lockdown 2.0 India Lockdown 2.0
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp