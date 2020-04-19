Farmers walk 50 km to earn their daily bread in Tiruchy amid lockdown

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Small and marginal farmers growing vegetables are finding it difficult to reach the city where they set up temporary stalls in places earmarked by the district administration.

Several farmers-turned-vendors say they walk 25 km each day to reach the market.

Balancing a bag of vegetables and greens on their heads, vendors, mostly women, could be seen trudging on the national highway in the searing heat, hoping to get a decent price for their produce.

“Along with three others, I grow greens in our village and sell them in Gandhi market. Because of the lockdown, there is no public transport and we couldn’t come to the city. We tried to sell them in our village, but there were no takers. We walked to the city hoping to get some business,” said Mariamma, a vendor from Konalai in Manachanallur.

The group starts its 23-km walk in the wee hours so that they arrive in the city when business is allowed. We sell vegetables in Chathiram and also in Gandhi Market.

We walk back home once the heat subsides, Mariamma added.

Rajendran, a vendor from Musiri, appealed to the district administration to arrange transportation.

District Collector S Sivarasu said he was aware of the issues and advised vendors to set up shop in towns close to their villages.