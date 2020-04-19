Fireworks making not to resume soon?

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two days after the Collector permitted the firecracker industries in the district to function, the decision has been put on hold till further notice. An order stated that the industrial firecracker units can resume operations from April 20 with 50 per cent workforce and by following strict social distancing protocol.

The units were also told to arrange facilities for the workers to wash hands and provide them masks. They were also asked to disinfect the units daily. “We are asked to disinfect the units seven times before reopening, and told that each day, the buses must be disinfected four times. We are neither aware of the procedure nor know any agencies that carry out the work,” said TN Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association chief Ganesan Panjurajan.

They are also unclear on how to obtain passes for vehicles, monitor health of workers and procure raw materials. “The units are allowed to function, but the factories that supply raw materials are not allowed to function as they are within municipal limits. This defeats the actual purpose,” he added. He also said that procuring thermal scanners to check the body temperature of workers is not feasible as the gear are unavailable and dear.