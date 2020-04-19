STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Food to be served free of cost in Salem's Amma canteens amid COVID-19 lockdown

AIADMK party will provide 10 kilo rice and masks to each of the about 2,500 sanitary workers in Salem district till the end of the lockdown on May 3, CM K Palaniswami said.

Published: 19th April 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

People eating at an Amma Canteen after the first day lock down at Egmore

People eating at an Amma Canteen after the first day lock down at Egmore. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Food at low-cost Amma canteens will be served free of cost in Salem district from Monday with the ruling AIADMK's local units deciding to bear the cost in a bid to help daily wage earners and others, who largely depend on the eateries, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The decision, which will be a great boon to these sections whose livelihood has been hit by the lockdown, was announced by AIADMK joint co-ordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday.

"The canteens are largely used by daily wage earners and indigent people and they do not have adequate earnings due to the coronavirus situation," he said in a party release.

He said the urban and rural party units in the district, his native, will bear the entire cost of food served at mornings and noon in the canteens, a pet scheme of late AIADMK supremo and chief minister Jayalalithaa, who was fondly called "Amma" by her followers.

Besides, the party will provide 10 kilo rice and masks to each of the about 2,500 sanitary workers in Salem district till the end of the lockdown on May 3, he said.

Days ago, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani had said the district party unit will bear the expenditure of providing food at all the 15 Amma canteens in Coimbatore.

In Salem district, as many as 11 Amma Canteens are functioning in the Corporation areas and four in municipalities.

To honour the tireless work of sanitary workers during the presenting challenging times of COVID-19, the AIADMK will provide them assistance, the party said quoting Palaniswami.

The Chief Minister is a native of Salem district's Edappadi region.

Launched by Jayalalithaa years ago, the Amma Canteens known as "Amma Unavagam" in Tamil provides breakfast, lunch and dinner even during lockdown.

Catering to lakhs of people and run by local bodies, these eateries offer idlis at a cost of Re one each, two pieces of roti at Rs 3, Pongal Rs 5 and rice varities including sambar, lemon and curd at Rs 5 a plate.

The state governments of Karnataka and Rajasthan had launched Indira Canteens and Annapurna Rasoi inspired by the Amma Canteens.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amma canteen Salem Tamil Nadu Amma Canteens covid 19 lockdown lockdown lockdown extension
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp