Guest lecturers write to min over advance salary

By Express News Service

MADURAI: State president of Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC Qualified Guest Lectures Association V Thanagaraj sent a letter to Minister for Higher Education and Director of Collegiate Education, requesting them to take steps to release the salaries for the month of April in advance.

He also urged Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to release May month salary as corona relief as they don’t get salary in the month owing to the summer vacation. “As many as 4,084 guest lecturers are working in government colleges, university constituent colleges across the State.

They are getting a consolidated pay of `15000 per month. Normally the guest lecturers get salary for the month of April only in August,” he said. He said that most of the guest lecturers are finding it hard to make ends meet. “The director of Collegiate Education and Minister for Higher Education should take necessary steps,” he said.