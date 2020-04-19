STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Love blooms as cupid breaches COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu

As WH Davies wrote, our pre-lockdown lives could be described thus: ‘What is this life if, full of care, We have no time to stand and stare.

Published: 19th April 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 11:53 AM

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As WH Davies wrote, our pre-lockdown lives could be described thus: ‘What is this life if, full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to turn at Beauty’s glance, And watch her feet, how they can dance.’ 

Things have changed ever since the lockdown began. Shankar and Sheela ( names changed) are  ‘locked’ together in an apartment in Thennur. Shankar had come to visit Sheela, but could not return to Chennai.

Techies both, they have been in a relationship since college and are now enjoying the time together with their friends.

“I’m happy we’re getting this time together. We cook together, watch TV, and basically have a lot of fun. I would have been bored had I been at home,” Shankar said.

Finding the love nearby

Shweta and Rahul stay in the same residential complex at Cantonment but hardly knew each other. That was 3 weeks ago. Forced to come to the terrace for a walk in the mornings and evenings, they got chatting, and developed a friendship which blossomed into love.

“I always thought Rahul was good looking. When we started speaking, on 25th March, it was instant chemistry. We have so much in common, and the lockdown is a blessing. We were so busy with our jobs (Shweta is a teacher while Rahul is employed in a bank), that we didn’t realise our special someone was just a floor away,” smiles Shweta. 

Meaning in marriage

For working couple Vasanthi and her husband Ramesh from Srirangam, this has been the best phase in their lives.

“We both are employed for the past 30+ years. The lockdown has made me spot a new side to my husband, 30 years into the marriage. We have never spent more than a week together, and during vacations, our children used to accompany us. This is the first time in 30 years we are alone together,  and we are loving it. We feel like college students in love,” laughs 55-year-old Vasanthi.

Not just seeing their partner in new light, couples are learning new things together. Sahil, for instance, is teaching his wife Vishakha how to play games on his Xbox. They also cook, clean and work out together.

The silver lining

Bharath and Gopika of Woraiyur were to get married on April 8. Bharath, who works in Germany, came to India early to surprise his fiancee.

Though the wedding has been postponed, they are getting time to know each other.

“Hitherto, we saw each other through video calls, but now are getting time to get to know each other. So are our families, it’s a win-win situation.

We felt bad when the wedding had to be postponed, but the time together is a big bonus. We are able to meet daily, there are many things that can’t be expressed through a video call,” says Gopika. 

For Gopika’s brother Gokul, the lockdown meant a longer period of separation from his wife, who is in Australia.

“She is stuck there because of the lockdown. I’m keeping myself busy by playing FIFA and watching Netflix. We video chat daily. We are eagerly waiting to meet each other,” says Gokul.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Lockdown
Coronavirus
Comments

