Cash strapped during lockdown, Russian couple living in cave rescued by Tamil Nadu police

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police have rescued a cash strapped Russian couple who had climbed up the Annamalai hills in Tiruvannamalai.

According to police, the Russian couple - Viktor Maksutov and Tatiana Simonaeva - had come on a spiritual trip and were staying in Tiruvannamalai and went broke. They were taking free food given by an ashram.

Unable to pay the rent for their accommodation, the couple decided to climb up the hills and live in the cave till the lockdown is lifted.

However, the locals spotted them climbing the hills and informed the authorities.

The police with the use of drone located the Russian couple and brought them down on Sunday.

Hearing their problem, the police then housed the couple in a place belonging to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and assured them of grocery supplies.

The Russian couple tested negative for Coronavirus.

Sometime back, officials had brought down a Chinese national from a cave atop the Annamalai hills. He also tested negative for Coronavirus and has been accommodated in a hospital.