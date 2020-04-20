STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 recovered patient, 14 others booked for grand reception defying lockdown norms in TN

The man from Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district had tested positive for the virus a few days after his return from Delhi recently.

Published: 20th April 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAGAPTTINAM: A 50-year-old man, who was discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19, has been booked along with 14 others as he was given a rousing reception at his home town in violation of the lockdown rules, police said on Monday.

The man from Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district had tested positive for the virus a few days after his return from Delhi recently.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government prepares list of donors for plasma therapy as tally touches 1,520

He was admitted to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital and received treatment for over two weeks.

On Sunday, he was discharged from the hospital after fully recovering from the infection, police said.

When he arrived at his home town last evening in an ambulance, a large number of his friends gathered in the locality and gave him a rousing reception.

With the video of the event going viral and as the reception was accorded against lockdown guidelines, Sirkazhi village administrative officer Babitha lodged a complaint with police.

Police inspector Manimaran has registered cases against 15 people, including the COVID-19 recovered man, charging them with violation of lockdown rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp