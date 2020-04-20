COVID-19: Worried locals of Tamil Nadu want bats removed

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Demands to remove bats from trees in residential areas are on the rise after Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found traces of bat coronavirus (BtCoV) in two bat species of Tamil Nadu.

According to a recent research conducted by ICMR, over 29 bats from Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu were found positive for BtCoV, however, there is no evidence that the bat coronavirus can be transmitted to humans.

MDMK functionary Nazeer petitioned the district administration to ensure that ‘COVID-19 do not spread to humans from bats’.

District Forest Officer Dr N Senthil Kumar said that it is better not to disturb the bats. Since there is no evidence of direct transmission of COVID-19 from bats to humans, the general public do not need to panic.