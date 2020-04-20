Home visits by barbers for customers in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Following the lockdown to combat COVID-19 infection enforced in the country, almost all unorganised sector labourers were left without wages and some had to adopt new ways to find work and keep body and soul together.

A few barbers in the Cuddalore district now visit their customers’ homes to groom them. Shankar of Panruti, who was employed at a barber shop in his village, said, “More than the viral infection, my family is worried of hunger. So, I now visit the houses of my regular customers and cut their hair. With the meagre amount that I receive everyday, I can at least buy vegetables and other essentials for my family.”

Senthil of Vadalur was however hesitant to visit houses to groom customers. So he resumed operation of his saloon in the town, but the shop was soon sealed by authorities for violating lockdown norms.

In the case of Arumugam of Karunguzhi, who worked as a barber near Vadalur, he only visits homes of people who are familiar to him. “I don’t want to visit every house and be at risk of catching the infection, or even worse, pass it onto my family,” he said.

Commenting on the issue, district president of saloon shops association Jothi said he had requested workers to not visit anyone’s house for work as the Covid-19 is very contagious. “But, they have no choice other than to continue work as their family members also need to eat. So, I request the district administration to provide us with monetary aid,” he added.