How Tamil Nadu’s government hospitals are treating the little ones

By Express News Service

While Tamil Nadu’s government hospitals have come in for praise from adult COVID-19 survivors, the treatment of children appears to vary by hospital. At least 40 children under the age of 10 have been diagnosed with the viral infection in the State and their treatment poses new challenges for hospitals.

According to Dr Raj Kumar Radhakrishnan, pediatrician and neonatologist at Gleneagles Global Health City, the new environment of the hospital will have a short-term impact on children. “They will act differently and the eating and behavioral patterns will surely change… but they will get used to it,” he said.

Further, children will feel separation anxiety when their parents test positive and they test negative. “Even when the children is under the care of somebody else in the hospital, it may not be the same. They may feel alone and helpless,’’ said Dr Radhakrishnan.For this reason, the health department has ensured a psychiatric counsellor has been appointed in every district, in coordination with the Institute of Mental Health, to ensure the mental well-being of the child.“We have set up phone call and video calling facilities for children to speak to their parents,’’ said Dr Kolandasamy, director of Public Health.

Play zone and cartoons

Some hospitals have done more. At Erode Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai, where six children are being treated, a ‘Play Zone’ has been set up in the isolation ward. The zone has board games, toys and children have access to a television which plays cartoon channels. Along with food, the children are given their favourite flavoured milk.

The Deputy Director of Health Services S Soundammmal said that their main priority was to ensure that the children don’t become lethargic or restless. “We have arranged the children’s beds near their mothers but with mandatory physical distance. Since they would need milk at any time, we provided a kettle and milk powder to each mother. A high protein diet is being given to them. As they have developed a good rapport with hospital staff, the children have adapted to the new environment.” she added.At ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, food is tailored to suit the children. Dean of ESI Hospital A Nirmala said that children who tested positive are provided nutritious food -- fruits, vegetarian food, multigrain porridge. If the patient is a baby, the mother is allowed to breastfeed the infant, she said.

Need toys, milk and hot water: Parents in Delta

However, this is not the case across the board. In the delta region, parents complain that the atmosphere and food are not suitable for children.“The hospital serves food according to their schedule to adults and the children. At home, we mash the rice and feed my kid. But here all get the same kind of food,” one parent complained.“Also they provide milk only twice or thrice a day. It would be good if they make it available around the clock,” added another parent.Parents also complain the children are not provided hot water for bathing. They urged the hospital to allot some space and toys for children to play, aside from making the food more child-friendly.

A parent’s fears

It was very frightening to hear that my 10-year-old daughter got infected and from my husband, said a 34-year-old woman. “She is too young to be alone and it is so upsetting to watch her being idle,” she said. “Though doctors are not allowing me to be near my daughter, they are providing good treatment. I should have taken better care of my child and should have been more cautious,” she said, breaking down in tears. Although doctors had provided counselling, she was still weighed down by fear. Thankfully, she added, her daughter was recovering.

(Inputs from Erode, Tiruchy, Madurai, Chennai, Cuddalore, Coimbatore)