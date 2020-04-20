No relaxation of lockdown restrictions till May 3, declares Tamil Nadu government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that the restrictions in force during the lockdown will continue till May 3 since the prevailing situation warrants that steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 be intensified.

However, exemptions already given to essential services will continue. The intensity of the infection will be reviewed at a later period and a decision will be taken in accordance with the advice of the expert committee.

The state government's clarification came amid expectations that some norms would be eased following the Centre's announcement that the restrictions can be relaxed from April 20 and certain factories, commercial establishments and other services could be allowed to function.

An official release here said that other states like Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have already decided to continue the restrictions considering the spread of COVID-19.

The 21-member committee headed by Finance Secretary S Krishnan appointed on April 16 to evolve appropriate strategies for phased removal of restrictions submitted its report to the Chief Minister on Monday. Based on the recommendations of this committee, it has been decided not to relax the norms till May 3.