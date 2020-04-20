STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No relaxation of lockdown restrictions till May 3, declares Tamil Nadu government

The state government's clarification came amid expectations that some norms would be eased following the Centre's announcement that the restrictions can be relaxed from April 20

Published: 20th April 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

A police officer gives a sample for the rapid test at a camp during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Chennai Sunday April 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that the restrictions in force during the lockdown will continue till May 3 since the prevailing situation warrants that steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 be intensified.  

However, exemptions already given to essential services will continue. The intensity of the infection will be reviewed at a later period and a decision will be taken in accordance with the advice of the expert committee.

The state government's clarification came amid expectations that some norms would be eased following the Centre's announcement that the restrictions can be relaxed from April 20 and certain factories, commercial establishments and other services could be allowed to function.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

An official release here said that other states like Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have already decided to continue the restrictions considering the spread of COVID-19.   

The 21-member committee headed by Finance Secretary S Krishnan appointed on April 16 to evolve appropriate strategies for phased removal of restrictions submitted its report to the Chief Minister on Monday. Based on the recommendations of this committee, it has been decided not to relax the norms till May 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Covid-19 lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp