'Prevent spread on warfooting': MK Stalin tells TN govt after scribes, medical staff get COVID-19

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK President MK Stalin on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps on war footing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

In a statement issued, Stalin said it is shocking to note that the novel coronavirus has infected journalists, police official and doctors.



Stalin said the people are worried as the number of people infected with the coronavirus is on the rise in the state after Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on April 16 assured that the state may be free of the virus infection in a couple of days.

Stalin said with the wide use of rapid test kits, the government should estimate the level of virus spread and take necessary preventive action on warfooting.

On Sunday Tamil Nadu reported a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 patients with 105 persons diagnosed with the coronavirus infection taking the total tally to 1,477.

After reporting lower numbers in the last couple of days, the state has reported a drastic increase in the new infection numbers.