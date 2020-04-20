Sanitation workers in Tiruchy toiling on empty stomach

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Thousands of sanitation workers toil in the scorching heat and the inconveniences caused by the lockdown to ensure the city stays clean. A few of them accused the city Corporation of not taking enough care of them.

“We are not being provided with food by the Corporation. We depend on NGOs who distribute food to the needy,” said a sanitation worker working near the railway station. The accusation appears true as Corporation workers can also be seen waiting in the queues to receive a food packet distributed by NGOs and individuals near the railway station, bus stands.

Workers said the civic body must support those battling the summer heat. “Most small shops are closed. So, if we get tired and thirsty after roaming all over the city, we request drinking water from residents. Though the civic body gave us gloves and masks, it has to realise our situation during this lockdown.

Unlike the previous summer, we cannot access any shops. There is not even a roadside refreshment stall. Only some NGOs and kind-hearted individuals are supporting us. They are offering us water and food,” a sanitation worker working in the Cantonment area said.

Some residents also opined the Corporation should offer more assistance to the workers. “They should consider distributing refreshments. Officials should understand that apart from food, workers should have access to drinking water. The lockdown has made their job more challenging,” said Srirangam resident S

Narayanasmay.

Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam dismissed these allegations but assured he would make enquiries. “We are distributing food to sanitation workers. We are also taking the necessary measures to ensure their safety. However, I will make enquiries and ensure all our sanitation workers are getting food,” he said.

